Stewart’s-Melville, George Watson’s and Marr reach U18 Schools Cup semis

Stewart’s-Melville College, George Watson’s College and Marr College all progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish Schools under-18 Cup after respective quarter-final wins over Dollar Academy, Strathallan and High School of Glasgow yesterday.

At Dollar, the host side, trailed 19-8 at the break against a fast-starting Stewart’s-Melville College and despite a massive effort in the second half Dollar fell just short to lose 21-26. “We left ourselves with too much to do.” conceded Don Caskie, the Dollar coach

Stewart’s-Melville coach Stuart Edwards praised his side’s tackling, saying: “Our defence was outstanding. They threw everything at us in the second half.”

Wing Bruce McNulty and prop Mike Jones (2) scored Stewart’s-Melville’s first-half tries, wing Aidan Cross touching down in the second half. Three of the four tries were converted by centre Matt Russell. For Dollar, No 8 Ethan Parkins, wing Euan Smith and centre Mike Gray scored tries, the other points coming from two penalties by Cameron Purdham.

George Watson’s College confirmed their strong form this season by defeating Strathallan 31-0 at Myreside with tries from full-back Daniel Brown, wings Angus Hoffie and Connal Milligan and centre Ewan Maguire who converted all his side’s tries in addition to kicking a penalty goal.

Meanwhile at Anniesland, Marr College booked their place in the last four with a 20-17 win over High School of Glasgow, despite the home side outscoring their opponents 3-2 in the try count. Callum Inglis was the key to Marr’s win, the stand-off converting tries by scrum-half Jenson Cameron and David Craig and kicking two penalty goals.

For High School, centres Luke Armstrong and Graeme Macdonald and flanker Sam Haldane scored tries, Armstrong kicking one conversion.

The fourth of the quarter-finals between Edinburgh Academy and Fettes will be played a week today.