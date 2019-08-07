‘Star Club’ Howe of Fife celebrate Rugby Force Weekend

Howe of Fife Rugby Club is inviting the local community to Duffus Park on Saturday at 10am as it hosts the Royal Bank Rugby Force Weekend.

The Howe were awarded Star Club status in this year’s Rugby Force initiative and with it a £1000 prize and a visit from Scotland international players Siobhan Cattigan and Panashe Munzabe.

Royal Bank Rugby Force is a nationwide rugby programme launched by the bank in association with Scottish Rugby.

Now in its eleventh year, three out of every four clubs in Scotland has benefited from support since 2008 and the programme has distributed more than half a million pounds of funding and kit to community clubs across Scotland.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club will put the money towards increasing inclusivity at the club, with a recruitment drive for walking rugby, girl’s rugby and youth rugby teams.

Over 130 clubs applied for Royal Bank Rugby Force support this year, and an official panel of judges picked winners that demonstrated detailed and creative plans for their Rugby Force Weekend events that show their passion for the game. For 2019, the campaign also focuses on helping clubs to make it easier for people to be part of a rugby community.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie congratulated Howe of Fife Rugby Club on being named a Star Club.

Mr Rennie said clubs like the Howe were crucial to the communities where they were based

“A huge congratulations to the Howe on being named a Royal Bank RugbyForce Star Club- this is an outstanding achievement,” said the MP

“The funds and support services will be a great way of helping to bring in more support from club members and volunteers from the local community, and the opportunity to meet some of Scotland’s top rugby players will be a great opportunity.

“Rugby clubs, and other community activities, are a great means of reducing social isolation so I hope the support will enable more people across North East Fife to get involved.

“I wish the team every success in the future.”