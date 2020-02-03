SRU confirms high-performance coach Shaun Wane leaving to head up England Rugby League

The SRU has confirmed that high performance coach Shaun Wane will step down from his role with immediate effect to take up the head coach position with the England rugby league team.

The former Wigan Warriors head coach joined Scottish Rugby in June 2018 and has worked across the organisation’s High Performance dept in supporting preparations for Scotland teams from the national side through to the Age-Grades, on a consultancy basis.

Wane has also spent time with the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy players focussing on skills, mindset and technique drawing on his extensive career in rugby league which saw him win three Grand Finals, as both player and coach with Wigan.

Wane said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with Scottish Rugby and would like to thank them for their understanding around this once in a lifetime opportunity which has been presented to me, to coach England to a World Cup and Ashes series.

“I have been really impressed with Scottish Rugby’s high-performance set up and there are clearly some talented and passionate people working hard to improve the game at every level. I’ve learnt a lot and hope I’ve been able to pass on some of my experiences in return. I would personally like to thank Mark Dodson for all the help and support he has given me.”

SRU technical director Stephen Gemmell added: “I’d like to thank Shaun for his contribution to our high-performance group. He brought a unique perspective and insight to our team preparations from his experience in rugby league and we all wish him well in his new role.”