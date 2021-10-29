Southern Knights produce notable win over Newcastle Falcons in Doddie Weir fundraiser

Southern Knights defeated Newcastle Falcons at Greenyards in a Doddy Weir charity match. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group/SRU)

The Doddie Weir Club trophy returned to its spiritual home at The Greenyards after Southern Knights pulled off a notable win over Newcastle Falcons in a game that, far from being an exhibition match, was a fiercely fought contest.

Southern Knights were more than helped by a number of Edinburgh Rugby players including some front liners, among whom Ben Muncaster, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Dean and Connor Boyle impressed. Of the Knights semi-pro players, flanker Harry Borthwick and Russell Anderson posted outstanding performances.

In fairness it has to be said that Newcastle fielded a side, all of whom have made Premiership appearances this season. In the event the brew produced a genuinely competitive game of rugby on the artificial surface at Melrose yielding five tries.

Knights were quickly into their stride, scoring after only five minutes of high tempo play, with a move triggered by Dean’s long pass to Iain Sim. When the wing was stopped the ball was recycled and spun wide to Billy Wara whose short pass gave wing Freddie Owsley an unconverted try.

Wara then changed roles from provider to scorer to the second try, also unconverted, Falcons replying with a chip and chase that gave wing Will Stephens a try under the posts leaving an easy conversion for Will Haydon-Wood.

Then in the second half Adam McBurney dotted down from a maul, Charlie Savala adding the conversion and despite a second try from Stephens it was Knights who closed out the game with two penalty goals.