Southern Knights insist Watsonians are Super6 favourites ahead of top of the table clash

Southern Knights, with Jason Baggott prominent, defeat Boroughmuir Bears at the Greenyards last weekend. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The Melrose-based club have won three and drawn one but coach Rob Chrystie insists Fergus Pringle’s Watsonians are favourites despite the Edinburgh men suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend against Heriot’s.

“Friday night under the lights at Myreside is sure to be a cracker,” said Chrystie. “Fergus will have his squad fired up and raring to go after a little setback last weekend.

“We have found a way so far in this year’s FOSROC Super6 competition and are aware that this is going to take a full squad effort against the competition favourites.”

The Knights stick with the pack which beat Boroughmuir Bears on Sunday but there are changes in the backline, with the experienced Jason Baggott starting at 10, youngster Cammy Scott at 12, and Iain Sim picked on the left wing.

For Watsonians, full-back Jamie Forbes returns from injury to captain the team, with Ru Smith moving to the bench. Scott King comes in at inside centre, replacing the injured Lewis Berg, and Reiss Cullen starts at scrum-half. Karl Main and Harry Fisher return to the starting pack with Campbell Wilson moving to the bench and Kwagga Van Niekerk out injured.Pringle, the Watsonians coach, said: “We learnt some tough lessons last week against Heriot’s. Firstly, we have to treasure the ball and reduce those individual errors and cheap turnovers. Then it’s about getting our game management and discipline right.”