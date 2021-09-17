Southern Knights demolish weakened Watsonians to extend lead in Super6 standings

Southern Knights are awarded a penalty try as Fraser Renwick crosses the line in the win over Watsonians at the Greenyards (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Southern Knights extended their lead in the FOSROC Super6 after demolishing a Watsonians Rugby side weakened by this week’s loss of two front row players.

But such was the power of the Knights’ forwards that it is questionable if the visitors would have been able to resist even with all aboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If proof were needed that defence is brutal in this season’s FOSROC Super6 then the opening quarter of this game provided evidence in bucket-loads resulting in the first quarter passing before points appeared on the board courtesy of a penalty by Knights’ playmaker Jason Baggott.

Marc Morrison replied in kind for Watsonians but as the Knights turned the screw Fraser Renwick benefitted from a driven line-out to score the opening try. Then with half time imminent and Knights pounding Watsonians’ line prop Shaun Gunn barged over from close range, Baggott converting for a 15-3 lead.

Fortunately for the game Watsonians hit back before the interval with a try from a Morrison cross kick finished by number 8 Harry Fisher but early in the second half Baggott stretched his side’s lead with a second penalty goal.

Then after Kwagga Van Niekerk was yellow carded, Knights used their strength in the maul to earn a penalty try, the collateral damage for Watsonians being another yellow card this time for Carl Main.

But even with a two-man advantage for several minutes the Knights were unable to kick on and had to content themselves with a four points haul for their effort.