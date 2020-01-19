Southern Knights 46 - 27 Boroughmuir Bears: Forward power propels hosts to victory

Southern Knights donned their Sunday best to rack up the highest points total so far in the FOSROC Super6 on their way to achieving back-to-back wins over Boroughmuir Bears.

Overall, the contest on the plastic pitch at The Greenyards produced a crowd-pleasing ten-try total that did much to dispel the notion that Super6 rugby was a shade unexciting.

It was the power of the Knights’ forwards that blew the Bears apart, and notably in the first half hour of the match when the home side’s superiority allowed the Knights to camp in the Bears den and pile up early points.

“I thought we attacked pretty well, although there were opportunities left out there – which is fine. The pack showed good dominance but one thing we’ll look at is why we conceded 27 points. There just has to be a better emphasis on it,” admitted Rob Chrystie, the Knights head coach.

Bears coach Graham Shiel conceded that they have to be better at stopping the opposition. He said: “I’m happy that we’re showing ambition and I’m happy with the way we’re attacking but we have to have a stronger defence and become harder to break down.”

The Knights’ early pressure paid rapid dividends with a penalty goal by Jason Baggott, and then an unconverted try by Ciaran Whyte from a long looping pass by Baggott for an eight-point lead in as many minutes.

Whyte did not have long to wait before registering his second touchdown. This time scrum-half Struan Hutchison the creator with a clever grubber kick that sat up for the Knights wing to dot down at his leisure, Baggot’s conversion putting his side ahead by 15-0.

After what seemed an interminable period of play trapped inside their own half, the Bears finally broke free and when they exacted an offside penalty, scrum-half Kyle McGhie kicked the goal.

The Knights immediately hit back with a penalty kick by Baggott and then increased what was looking for the Bears a discouraging lead by adding a third try, this time Grant Shiells scoring from close range after Ruaridh Knott had brushed off two tacklers with a powerful surge. Baggott then added further misery for the Bears by converting the try.

From the restart, Boroughmuir capitalised with good work from Jordan Edmunds, the wing charging down Baggott’s attempted clearance kick before controlling the ball to touch down for his side’s first try, converted by McGhie to leave the Bears trailing 25-10 at the break.

A determined start to the second half resulted in a solo try for the Bears centre Greg Cannie but the Knights quickly responded with a driving maul try by Fraser Renwick, converted by Baggott.

Not to be outdone, Renwick’s opposite number Mesu Dolokotu rumbled over from close range, McGhie converting. Then, when Tom Galbraith came off the bench, the replacement centre scored a try converted by Baggott before Cammy Gray ended a bout of slick handling with the Bears’ bonus-point try.

The final score, a maul try, was claimed by Renwick, Baggott’s conversion completing a high-scoring game.