South Africa warm up for Murrayfield with last-gasp win in France

Bongi Mbonambi’s last-gasp try helped South Africa edge a 29-26 victory over France in Paris.

France had moved into a seemingly commanding 16-9 half-time lead following a drop goal by Camille Lopez and a converted try from Guilhem Guirado after Baptiste Serin had kicked two early penalties.

Centre Mathieu Bastareaud powered over early in the second half to further extend Les Bleus’ advantage at 23-9, before the Springboks, who play Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, started their recovery with a converted try from S’busiso Nkosi and then two more penalties from fly-half Handre Pollard.

In the 66th minute, Serin kicked another penalty to give France some breathing space, but Mbonambi had the final say when, with only seconds remaining, he touched down coming off the back of a line-out as Pollard’s successful conversion sealed victory.