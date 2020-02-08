South Africa in talks to join the Six Nations - report

Talks have taken place about South Africa joining the Six Nations, according to a report.

The World Cup holders could take their place in the championship in 2024, says the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the competition would become a seven-team tournament, rather than the Springboks replacing Italy, who have struggled to make an impression in recent seasons.

It says negotiations have been going on for some time and that there is "a sense of inevitability" about South Africa joining.

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in November, beating England in the final in Japan. They currently play in the annual southern hemisphere Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Their departure to join the Six Nations could open the door for Japan to replace them in the Rugby Championship.

Adding the Springboks to the Six Nations would change the dynamic of the tournament.

The odd number of teams would mean a free week for one of the nations on each of the match weekends.

It would also increase significantly the travelling for players and supporters.

The plan would likely run into opposition from the club game, with the extra fixtures having an impact on the domestic game.

The private equity company CVC is keen to buy a 15 per cent stake in the Six Nations in a deal that is reportedly worth £300 million.

It was reported this week that the deal is being held up over the home unions’ insistence that the tournament should remain live on terrestrial television.