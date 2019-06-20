Son of Bryan Redpath handed six-week rugby ban for biting opponent

Cameron Redpath, the son of former Scotland captain Bryan, has been suspended from playing rugby for six weeks after he was found guilty of biting.

Redpath, 19, has previously played for Scotland at age-grade level, but nailed his colours to the England mast last year after he was selected in Eddie Jones’ full squad for their summer tour.

He didn’t go in the end due to an ACL injury, but has since been playing for Sale Sharks and, most recently, England under-20 in the World Championship in Argentina.

Redpath was cited under Law 9.12 (physical abuse) by Enrique Cazenave for biting Ireland hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin during the closely fought fifth place semi-final earlier this week. He accepted the citing.

The committee adjudged the bite to be a low-end offence and then halved the entry-point suspension of 12 weeks due to considerations for Redpath’s “previously clean record, early acceptance of his conduct, apology, youth and inexperience”.

The centre, pictured, will be suspended for England’s fifth place final against Wales on Saturday and will be free to play after Sale’s Premiership Cup match on 21 September.

His father, who earned 46 caps at scrum-half for Scotland between 1993 and 2003, coached the Scotland under-20s last year.

Meanwhile, sacked dual-code international Israel Folau has launched a bid to raise £1.63 million from the public to fight his legal case against Rugby Australia.

Folau, whose contract with the governing body was terminated in May over homophobic social media posts, has set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise the three million Australian dollars he says he needs to cover his costs in his attempt to seek reinstatement.

The 30-year-old, who was on a £2.15m four-year deal with Rugby Australia, says he has already spent more than £50,000 of his own money in fees which are expected to rise to millions of Australian dollars.

As of yesterday afternoon (UK time), the fund had raised 330 Australian dollars from seven donations.

“I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW,” Folau, who also posted a video on his own website, said on the GoFundMe website.

“In response, Rugby Australia have already said that they will ‘divert significant resources’ to fight me in court.

“My wife Maria and I have already spent over $100,000 of our own money and that was just to try and deal with Rugby Australia’s internal tribunal processes. The money I am asking for is solely to fund the rest of my action in court.”