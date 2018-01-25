When are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures and who are the referees?

Scotland kick off their 2018 Six Nations campaign with a trip to the Principality Stadium to face Wales. Here are all of Scotland’s matchdays plus the man in the middle.
Wales v Scotland
Venue: Principality Stadium
Date: February 3
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France) and Matt Carley (England)
----
Scotland v France
Venue: BT Murrayfield
Date: February 11
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)
Assistant referees: Nigel Owens (Wales) and Paul Williams (New Zealand)
----
Scotland v England
Venue: BT Murrayfield,
Date: February 24
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France) and Andrew Brace (Ireland)
----
Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Aviva Stadium
Date: March 10
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Luke Pearce (England)
----
Italy v Scotland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Date: March 17
Kick-off: 12.30pm
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France) and Marius Jonker (South Africa)