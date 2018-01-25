Search

When are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures and who are the referees?

Scotland kick off their 2018 Six Nations campaign with a trip to the Principality Stadium to face Wales. Here are all of Scotland’s matchdays plus the man in the middle.

Wales v Scotland

Clockwise from top left: Wayne Barnes, Nigel Owens, John Lacey and Pascal Gauzere will take charge of Scotland's Six Nations matches. Pictures: Getty Images

Venue: Principality Stadium

Date: February 3

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France) and Matt Carley (England)

----

Scotland v France

Venue: BT Murrayfield

Date: February 11

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Nigel Owens (Wales) and Paul Williams (New Zealand)

----

Scotland v England

Venue: BT Murrayfield,

Date: February 24

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France) and Andrew Brace (Ireland)

----

Ireland v Scotland

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Date: March 10

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Luke Pearce (England)

----

Italy v Scotland

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Date: March 17

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France) and Marius Jonker (South Africa)