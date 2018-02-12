What the French newspapers are saying about Scotland 32-26 France

After Scotland recorded their first Six Nations win of 2018 over France on Sunday, here’s a quick glance at what the French newspapers had to say about the match...

Renaud Bourel, writing in L’Equipe, quoted France head coach Jacques Brunel as saying: “Indiscipline cost us dearly. We conceded seven penalties in the second period, including five in the last 20 minutes.

A French fan and Scotland supporter are pictured before the Six Nations match between the two countries on Sunday. Picture: SNS Group

“These mistakes made us lose control of the ball.

“Last week’s defeat against Ireland was a little more cruel and less deserved. This time, it was our own mistakes that cost us the victory.

“So Scotland won the game more than we lost it but we have to admit that the mistakes cost us the match.

“I want to stay positive. We knew it would be difficult, we competed. We’re missing something but I don’t think we’re very far away.”

Midi Libre wrote: “France’s increasing indiscipline has been fatal. An eighth consecutive game without victory for the French XV, whose confidence continues to fade.”

As reported by L’Equipe, French captain Guilhem Guirado said in his post-match press conference: “That was worse than last week. We can’t continue to accumulate errors. As long we don’t have discipline, we won’t be able to win a match.”

And Lionel Beauxis, making his first start for France in six years, added: “We lost too many easy points but there’s a good dynamic in the group [and] we’ve done some good things. We have to continue working to overcome the bad things.”

La Depeche wrote: “To be honest, the best [France] can hope for is to beat Italy in two weeks in Marseille, to avoid the wooden spoon.”

Ouest-France didn’t miss some of the French XV in its player ratings. branding Virimi Vakatawa ‘non-existent’ and ‘inconsistent’, adding: “The winger appears to have lost his punch and his speed.”

Ouest-France was effusive in its praise for a number of Scotland players, describing Huw Jones as a ‘constant threat’; and hailing Greig Laidlaw’s ‘remarkable’ 80 minutes.

And finally, writing in Le Dauphine, Yves Billet hailed the Murrayfield atmosphere, saying: “From before the game to the final whistle, the atmosphere was exceptional at Murrayfield. The Marseillaise was sung loudly by the French fans, and ‘Flower of Scotland’ was sung a capella by the Scottish fans, raising a thrill before kick-off.

“There was a good-natured atmosphere that accompanied the attacks by both teams and, finally, an explosion of Scottish joy at the final whistle.”

