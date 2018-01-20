Wales sweat over Dan Biggar injury ahead of Scotland game

Wales are sweating on an injury to fly-half star Dan Biggar just a fortnight before their opening NatWest Six Nations game against Scotland.

And it comes barely 24 hours after his fellow Wales No.10 Rhys Priestland was sidelined for the majority of the tournament due to a hamstring problem.

Biggar left the pitch at Stade Marcel-Michelin with his right shoulder in a shirt-sling six minutes from the end of Ospreys’ 24-7 European Champions Cup defeat against Clermont Auvergne, which saw the French side qualify for the quarter-finals as winners of Pool 2.

Playmaker Biggar, who has won 60 Wales caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions last summer, described his injury as “not too bad” shortly after going off.

He was on the receiving end of a powerful challenge from Clermont No.8 Fritz Lee. Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy, meanwhile, would only say “Dan’s with the medics”, although early indications appeared to suggest no structural damage to Biggar’s shoulder.

It is, though, the last thing Wales head coach Warren Gatland needs after naming a 39-man Six Nations squad last week.

Gatland does have other options in terms of the No.10 shirt, but they are inexperienced ones, facing an apparent choice between Gloucester’s Owen Williams, Scarlets back Rhys Patchell and Cardiff Blues’ Gareth Anscombe, should Biggar be ruled out.

Wales have already lost injured Lions Sam Warburton and Jonathan Davies from the entire Six Nations, while No.8 Taulupe Faletau is set to miss the first three matches as he recovers from a knee injury and lock Jake Ball remains absent due to a dislocated shoulder.

Elsewhere, the Scarlets secured a European Champions Cup quarter-final place as Pool 5 winners after toppling Toulon 30-27 in west Wales.

Saracens kept alive their hopes of qualifying as Pool 2 runners-up after demolishing Northampton 62-14 at Allianz Park.

Leinster completed a clean sweep of Pool 3 with a 23-14 triumph at Montpellier to guarantee top seeding for the quarter-finals.

Bath’s hopes of snatching a place in the quarter-finals fell short in Italy as they failed to win by as many points as they needed to overtake Saracens. They beat Benetton 47-28 then discovered that Toulon had picked up a losing bonus point at Llanelli, confirming their fate.