Six Nations to strike six-year ‘cut-price’ sponsorship deal with Guinness

Guinness is set to become the new title sponsor of rugby’s Six Nations tournament on a six-year deal, according to reports.

An article in The Times suggests that the competition, played annually between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will be rebranded as the Guinness Six Nations from the start of the 2019 edition.

The drinks giant will pay around £6 million for the first year, with the sum growing annually and doubling by the end of the contract.

NatWest paid £9 million for a one-year sponsor deal for the 2018 Six Nations last year, in what was widely viewed as a drop in value.

It also spelled the end of a 14-year relationship with RBS. Despite the banking firm’s sponsorship deal being worth £100 million over six years, the unions rejected an offer from RBS to stay at £14 million a year - even when the market fell far short of that target.

The decision by Guinness to commit to a long-term deal offers some security to the Six Nations, and while the championship’s falling value is bad news for the six unions, it is a reflection of the whole sports market rather than a particular slide for rugby, or the tourmament itself.

The RFU is also exploring the feasability of reducing the length of the championship every fourth year, from seven weeks to six, to make more room for the British & Irish Lions.

Incoming interim chief of the RFU Nigel Melville, who will take up the role after Christmas, will try and persuade the other five nations in the championship to green light the change to give the Lions a greater chance of success.

The duration of Lions tours has steadily decreased, and the new structure for the English professional rugby season announced in October included the removal of a further week from the tour for English players.

This would mean players potentially going from the Premiership final to the tour, giving them less preparation time than the Irish, Scottish and Welsh players.

Melville, a former England captain and member of the Six Nations board, continued: “If, every four years, we move the Six Nations from seven to six, you create that extra week.

“So every four years, why don’t we do that? It would be better preparation for the Lions so they have that week of preparing. That would make a difference.

“When I was a Lion, I understood what it was all about. It’s a balance. We’ve got to get movement in that fourth year. This is another way of looking at it; be a bit more creative.”