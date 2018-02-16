Six Nations: Racing 92 fine Teddy Thomas for ‘unsuitable behaviour’

Have your say

French Top 14 side Racing 92 have fined Teddy Thomas for “unsuitable behaviour” in the aftermath of France’s Six Nations defeat to Scotland last weekend.

Teddy Thomas breaks through to score France's first try during the Six Nations match between Scotland and France. Picture: Getty Images

The winger scored two tries at BT Murrayfield but has been dropped by Jacques Brunel for France’s game against Italy in Marseille later this month.

Several other players were also omitted from the squad, with the French Rugby Federation (FFR) issuing a statement reading: “Jacques decided to exclude from this list the players who went out after the defeat in Scotland.

“Through this inappropriate behaviour they did not respect their status as international players and the duties that come with that.”

As well as Thomas, there were no places in the squad for Louis Picamoles, Rémi Lamerat, Anthony Belleau, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Iturria, Félix Lambey, Alexandre Lapandry and Sékou Macalou.

The France squad was delayed on the way back from Scotland after a number of players were spoken to as potential witnesses by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

And Racing’s hierarchy have hit Thomas with a further punishment.

A Racing 92 statement read: “The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has already sanctioned Teddy Thomas by suspending him from the team that will face Italy.

“Racing 92 has opted for a financial penalty against this player retaining his ethics bonus for the month of February.”

