Six Nations: Italy name team to face Scotland in final match

Italy head coach Conor O’Shea has named his side to take on Scotland in Rome in the final round of fixtures in the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations.

Uncapped Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri starts in the backrow with Sebastian Negri and captain Sergio Parisse, while Tomasso Allan starts at fly-half.

Tommaso Benvenuti will win his 50th cap for Italy, while lock Alessandro Zanni will make his 50th appearance with Italy in the Six Nations.

Italy team to play Scotland

15 Matteo Minozzi (Zebre Rugby Club, 7 caps)

14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton Rugby, 49 caps)

13 Giulio Bisegni (Zebre Rugby Club, 8 caps)

12 Tommaso Castello (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps)

11 Mattia Bellini (Zebre Rugby Club, 12 caps)

10 Tommaso Allan (Benetton Rugby, 37 caps)

9 Marcello Violi (Zebre Rugby Club, 12 caps)

8 Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais, 133 caps) – captain

7 Jake Polledri (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

6 Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

5 Dean Budd (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps)

4 Alessandro Zanni (Benetton Rugby, 103 caps)

3 Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

2 Leonardo Ghiraldini (Stade Toulousain, 93 caps)

1 Andrea Lovotti (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps)

Replacements

16 Oliviero Fabiani (Zebre Rugby Club, 5 caps)

17 Nicola Quaglio (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

18 Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

19 Abraham Steyn (Benetton Rugby, 18 caps)

20 Giovanni Licata (Fiamme Oro Roma, 4 caps)

21 Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre Rugby Club, 23 caps)

22 Carlo Canna (Zebre Rugby Club, 28 caps)

23 Jayden Hayward (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)