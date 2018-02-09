Six Nations: France team to face Scotland at Murrayfield is confirmed

Have your say

France head coach Jacques Brunel has recalled Lionel Beauxis as he made three changes to his squad to face Scotland at BT Murrayfield on Sunday.

READ MORE - Scotland squad to face France is named

Fly-half Lionel Beauxis will make his first start for Les Bleus since 2012. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Lyon fly-half Beauxis, 32, makes his first start for Les Bleus in six years, replacing last week’s debutant Matthieu Jalibert who injured his knee in the 15-13 loss to Ireland.

Anthony Belleau replaced Jalibert against the Irish but is named among the replacements.

Marco Tauleigne is handed his first start in place of the injured Kevin Gourdon at number eight, with the experienced Louis Picamoles taking a seat on the bench.

Geoffrey Doumayrou returns to the starting XV after a slight knock kept him out of the Ireland clash.

Henry Chavancy drops out of the 23-man squad entirely after playing the full match in Paris last weekend.

Remi Lamerat is shifted to inside-centre to accommodate Doumayrou at outside-centre.

Eddy Ben Arous also takes a seat on the bench, in place of Dany Priso and scrum-half Baptiste Serin comes in for Antoine Dupont, who sustained a serious knee injury in the opening round of fixtures.

Geoffrey Palis continues at fullback after making his debut last week.

France team to play Scotland

15 Geoffrey Palis (Castres Olympique) - 1 cap

14 Teddy Thomas (Racing 92) - 9 caps

13 Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle) - 2 caps

12 Remi Lamerat (Clermont Auvergne) - 17 caps

11 Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92) - 16 caps

10 Lionel Beauxis (Lyon) - 20 caps

9 Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92) - 32 caps

1 Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux Begles) - 15 caps

2 Guilhem Guirado (capt) (Toulon) - 57 caps

3 Rabah Slimani (Clermont Auvergne) - 42 caps

4 Arthur Itturia (Clermont Auvergne) - 2 caps

5 Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne) - 29 caps

6 Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92) - 13 caps

7 Yacouba Camara (Montpellier) - 7 caps

8 Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux Begles) - 1 cap

Replacements:

16 Adrien Pelissie (Bordeaux Begles) - 1 cap

17 Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92) - 19 caps

18 Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92) - 1 cap

19 Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais) - 3 caps

20 Louis Picamoles (Montpellier) - 68 caps

21 Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux Begles) - 16 caps

22 Anthony Belleau (Toulon) - 3 caps

23 Benjamin Fall (Montpellier) - 8 caps