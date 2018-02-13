Six Nations: France drop several players for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Jacques Brunel has culled several players from his squad to face Italy for what has been described as “inappropriate behaviour” in the wake of Sunday’s defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Some players were spoken to by Police Scotland over a report of sexual assault, although it was later established that no crime had been committed.

Jacques Brunel has omitted a number of players from his 31-man squad. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

But Brunel - who is understood to have granted the players a night out in the Scottish capital after the 32-26 loss on Sunday - has left several players out of his squad ahead of the match with Italy at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille.

Teddy Thomas, who scored both of France’s tries at BT Murrayfield on Sunday, is among those omitted from the squad while there are no places for veteran back-row Louis Picamoles or Clermont centre Rémi Lamerat.

Also left out are Anthony Belleau, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Iturria, Félix Lambey, Alexandre Lapandry and Sékou Macalou.

• READ MORE - What the French newspapers are saying about Scotland 32-26 France

Teddy Thomas and Remi Lamerat are among those omitted. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) issued a statement that, while not identifying the players left out for disciplinary reasons, confirmed the omissions over “inappropriate behaviour.”

The statement read: “Jacques decided to exclude from this list the players who went out after the defeat in Scotland,” the FFR statement read.

“Through this inappropriate behaviour they did not respect their status as international players and the duties that come with that.”

Brunel has added Mathieu Babillot (Castres Olympiques) Camille Chat (Racing 92), François Trinh-Duc (Toulon), Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Gaël Fickou (Toulouse), Kélian Galletier (Montpellier), Rémy Grosso (Clermont Auvergne), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), and Romain Taofifenua (Toulon) to his squad.

Police Scotland spoke to a number of potential witnesses at Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning, preventing the plane carrying the French squad from taking off while police inquiries were carried out.

The chartered Jet2 flight to Paris was due to leave at around 11am but was stuck on the runway, eventually departing two hours behind schedule at 1pm.

Police were said to have become involved after an incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh’s George Street, but the venue’s events manager Jo McKinnell said that while the French players had been in the bar on Sunday evening, there were no incidents.

• READ MORE - French rugby players spoken to by police over sex assault claim