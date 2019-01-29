‘Scotland’s revival demonstrates what can be achieved’ - Conor O’Shea

As Italy prepare for their 20th Six Nations campaign and seek to break a 17-game losing run in the championship, their coach, Conor O’Shea, has identified this week’s opposition as exemplars that light is at the end of the tunnel.

Ever since that extraordinary debut win over the reigning Five Nations champions back in 2000, the fixture with Scotland has always been the one the Italians have circled in red. Former Ireland full-back and Harlequins coach O’Shea is considered to have overseen improvements in Italian rugby but has suffered the misfortune that the big boys have made big strides, too.

The Scotland revival under Vern Cotter, pictured, and Gregor Townsend gives O’Shea hope that the Italians can break out of a Wooden Spoon grip that for long periods during the past two decades they had Scots for company.

“They’re a great example to everybody of what you can do when you get your structures right,” said O’Shea. “And it’s not something that happened overnight. I think it’s a perfect, perfect demonstration to Italian rugby what can be achieved with patience and perseverance. That’s it in a nutshell.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh have evolved. Glasgow got ahead of Edinburgh and now it’s Edinburgh ahead of Glasgow. They’re pushing each other. When you get depth and competition, you get confidence and you get better players and the people coming in believe they are coming into a system that is succeeding.”

O’Shea will hope to lead his men to a shock at BT Murrayfield on Saturday but, taking a step back from the job in hand, he has viewed Scottish rugby’s progress with pleasure.

“There’s no magic wand in life. It’s hard work. I’ve loved seeing it evolve,” said the 48-year-old. “I think it’s a great example to everyone who wants their nation to make the most of what it is.”

O’Shea said that what Scotland have been putting in place in recent years was hugely instructive to what he is trying to achieve in Italy.

“Hugely, in terms of me trying to say ‘look, this is a long haul and we are going to have some very tough times’,” he explained.

“You can see in the performances of Treviso. We took over Zebre only a year ago and we have a plan in place. But let’s talk about the here and now. Against Scotland we know that, if we get our performance levels right, then we can be very competitive. Look at the Six Nations game [in Rome] last year. That was a great game and it wasn’t a fluke.

“We did it in the second Test against Japan last year. We lost against Australia but we played some good rugby. We know that, if we don’t deliver a performance, then we will pay at this level. Our biggest task is to create a habit of the level of intensity of our performance. We understand that and we’re training for that.”

Given the past record, no Scottish fan would be wise to dismiss the Italians, although even O’Shea admits that the dynamic has shifted from the days when Scotland v Italy was viewed as the inevitable Wooden Spoon decider.

“This is a different world to three years ago,” said O’Shea. “This is a different Scotland group. But it’s also a different Italian group and, hopefully, we have a different mentality. We talk about our plan, our structures, about where the game is going our young players, the two franchises… but this is about us playing Scotland.

“People talk to me about the World Cup. We have plans in place, but all we care about is Scotland and we’re not looking past that. There are other teams looking at Grand Slams and Triple Crowns, but we want to deliver a performance that we’re proud of for our supporters and ourselves.

“We’ve had a level of intensity in a number of games over the past few months. We’ve beaten Fiji, Japan, Georgia in the last 18 months. We haven’t beaten teams at the highest level.

“We’ve had some good performances and some difficult days. Our big step is to take a big scalp and get back up to that top table. That’s what everyone is working for.

“The more you put yourselves in the position, the luckier you’ll get. It’s that old Gary Player thing.

“With all the work we’re doing in Italian rugby, we will get there. But we know this Six Nations will be the most competitive so far.

“We have all the stats and the science, which we never had before, which allows us to measure and challenge the players.”