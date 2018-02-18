Scotland make six changes to their Six Nations squad

Have your say

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made six changes to his squad ahead of this Saturday’s match with England.

Harlequins wing Tim Visser and Gloucester centre Matt Scott are the two backs added to the group. Both last featured for Scotland in the 2017 summer tour Tests.

There’s reinforcement in the forward corps with WP Nel returning from injury. He’s joined by uncapped Glasgow Warriors hooker James Malcolm, Sale Sharks back-row Josh Strauss and Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson.

Duncan Taylor and Richie Gray drop out after failing to recover from head and calf injuries, respectively.

Magnus Bradbury, Nathan Fowles, Murray McCallum and D’arcy Rae have also dropped out of the squad.

