Scotland go back to basics with Grant Gilchrist recall

There were always going to be changes after the performance Scotland left out on the field in the Principality Stadium and Grant Gilchrist was always likely to be one of them as soon as his rival lock Ben Toolis was caught looking outwards when the dangerman Aaron Shingler made that huge first-half break on the inside channel. What was he thinking?

While Toolis is a wonderfully athletic and skilful lock, Scotland need to ensure they get the basics of the game right against France before they attempt any of the Barbarian-style stuff, which is why Gilchrist starts on Sunday.

“I was desperate to start,” he says, “that was always the goal coming into the camp. Being involved last weekend was great for me personally but getting the start is what we all want.

“I have an edge to my game,” Gilchrist replied when asked what he brings to the party, “physicality, set piece and line speed, make sure that the big French runners are getting met with low tackles.

“In attack make sure that when it’s my time to carry I can get us on the front foot and get us going forward which will allow the backline to do the damage.”

When he puts it like that the game sounds so simple but, against Wales last weekend, Scotland neglected the first part of the equation… getting on the front foot before a dangerous back division can do the damage. Gilchrist is Scotland’s nearly man. He captained the side for two Tests on tour in 2014 but was injured one week before the autumn internationals after Vern Cotter had confirmed him as national captain.

Gilchrist then suffered a long series of unfortunate events which, combined with some poor form, kept him out of the limelight for long periods.

He can’t recall off the top of his head how many consecutive caps he has won in the Scotland starting XV but the answer is almost certainly less than you would imagine and less than he should have.

In the five years since he was first capped against France in 2013, Gilchrist has earned exactly 13 starts; a poor return for someone of his abilities.

“Err… a lot of that is not to do with injuries, it’s selection,” he says with disarming honesty.

“Maybe a few years ago I had a bad run of injuries but, second rows in Scotland – there has always been a great crop of them.

“My first squad, Al [Kellock] and Big Jim [Hamilton] were there and Richie [Gray]. Since then its been Jonny [Gray], me, Big Richie, Swinno [Tim Swinson]. Benny [Toolis] came through and had a few great seasons. It’s always been a position where, if you are not at the top of your game, you are not going to play. That is more the way it has been rather than necessarily falling in and out because of injuries.”

France will bring a big physical pack because they always do and Gilchrist will be expected to tame the giant Seb Vahaamahina who, at 6ft 7½in, stands eye to eye with the Scot but brings an extra couple of stones to the tight exchanges.

He is just one of several Clermont players expected to be selected and, if the big fella can get his hands on club colleague Greig Laidlaw and shake him gently by the throat, we will know the French forwards are winning the war.

“I enjoy a physical game, I enjoy a battle,” claims Gilchrist, which is just as well because he is sure to get one.

“As a front five forward you enjoy the battle. If you don’t enjoy the battle you are playing in the wrong position.”

Wales got little enough traction in the set scrum but, for France, that is a point of honour and they will target Scotland’s front row, bolstered by the return of Simon Berghan, relentlessly.

It was Scotland’s lineout which gave cause for concern in Cardiff, three throws were wayward, two from Stuart McInally and another from veteran replacement Scott Lawson. Gilchrist is calling the lineouts this Sunday, to take some of the strain off Jonny Gray’s shoulders, and he explains that while the hooker invariably gets the brickbats it isn’t always his fault. “It’s very easy to say, ‘it’s an overthrow, it’s the hookers fault’ but much as it pains me, most of the time it isn’t their fault,” Gilchrist added. “The jumper is in the wrong place or the lifter didn’t get the full extension. So it’s back to basics on that front.”

And back to basics on a few others, too, you suspect. Finn Russell now has common sense in stereo, Laidlaw on his inside and Peter Horne outside him.

Whatever their shortcomings last weekend, Scotland still have strike runners in the backs to do some damage but only if Gilchrist et al can get on the front foot against the giant French forwards.