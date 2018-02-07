Scotland fan proposes to Wales-supporting partner at Six Nations game

Scotland may not have had much to celebrate at the Principality Stadium in their Six Nations opener against Wales, but there was happiness for one fan in dark blue on Saturday.

Glasgow-born Scotland fan Kyle Muir popped the question to his Wales-supporting girlfriend Kate Harwood just after the national anthems had taken place, with the moment being captured by TV cameras and shown on BBC’S Scrum V programme.

Scotland fan Kyle Muir, left, with Wales-supporting fiancee Kate Harwood. The pair got engaged at the Wales v Scotland Six Nations match. Picture: Contributed/KateHarwood

Kyle and Kate have been together for five years; initially meeting as friends on holiday in Magaluf before the relationship developed into something more serious.

Originally from Morriston, Kate studied in Cardiff for four years before moving to Glasgow to be with Kyle.

“Against all odds we made our long distance relationship work. We knew there was something special there,” she told Wales Online.

Kate and Kyle show off the ring while in the crowd at the Principality Stadium. Picture: Contributed/KateHarwood

Heritage dictates that matches between Scotland and Wales mean a lot to Kyle and Kate, who never miss a Six Nations clash between the two teams.

Kate continued: “After the National Anthem, I turned round and all I could see was Kyle on one knee.

“I couldn’t stop screaming. I’m still in utter shock, I didn’t have a clue. I don’t remember the game. It’s all so surreal.”

The couple, who are both keen rugby players themselves, are planning on getting married in Wales, according to Kate.

“Even though I now live in Scotland, we will definitely be getting married in Wales. Kyle hasn’t got a choice,” she insisted.

Alarm engineer Kyle added: “I always wanted to propose to Kate after the national anthem, but it was only in the new year that I knew I was definitely going to do it during this Six Nations - the time just felt right.”

Kate told The Scotsman: “The last couple of days have been crazy. We are overwhelmed by the response.”

