Scotland ‘disappointed’ Finn Russell played for Racing during Six Nations

Head coach Gregor Townsend has expressed his disappointment that Finn Russell played for Racing 92 last Sunday despite Scotland being in the thick of their Six Nations campaign.
The fly-half suffered a head injury in the 34-29 defeat to Toulouse and will be absent from this weekend’s trip to Paris.
Townsend pointed to other nations having their players rested and cursed his luck that the same didn’t happen with Russell.
He said: “It is disappointing he played the Sunday before a test match. That was always one of the risks of him playing in France, but I’m just disappointed that the French federation or the top-14 has games on Sundays.
“We’re able to rest Scottish players between rounds in the Six Nations. England rest all their players, Ireland rest all their players, Wales is a similar situation and Italy likewise.
“They are aware that it is in their best interest and in Finn’s best interest to not play too many games, but they were in a position where they felt they had to select Finn because one of their other 10s retired with a head injury aswell.”
Russell moved to Racing 92 from Glasgow Warriors, where he was once coached by Townsend, in the summer of 2018.