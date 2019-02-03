Rory Best calls on Ireland to step up against Scotland in Edinburgh

Rory Best has challenged Ireland to reassert their class when they face Scotland in round two of the Six Nations at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ireland’s championship defence got off to the worst possible start in Dublin at the weekend, beaten 20-32 by England, their heaviest home defeat in six years, but now skipper Best has demanded an immediate riposte.

“How we respond now will determine whether it’s a bump in the road, or more than that,” he said. “We were bettered by England in all facets of the game.

“It was a disappointing and uncharacteristic performance from us.”

Manu Tuilagi and Mako and Billy Vunipola bludgeoned Ireland into comprehensive submission at the Aviva Stadium.

Where Joe Schmidt’s men had proved all-conquering in 2018, at the start of a new Six Nations, Ireland were callow and undercooked.

Henry Slade bagged a pair of tries for England, with Jonny May and Elliot Daly also crossing.

Ireland head coach Schmidt, pictured, branded the loss and its manner a World Cup “reality check”, but skipper Best insists his side do not need any extra motivation to keep striving to progress.

The 36-year-old believes Ireland must now hit back straight away, targeting victory in Saturday’s Six Nations trip to Edinburgh.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a wake-up call,” said Best. “The disappointing thing for us is the way we started. We don’t need wake-up calls to want to improve.

“We’ll look at the way to get better, and we have to get better.

“We prepared well. But we’ll have to look this week, because we just didn’t get the physical edge we usually bring.

“We’ve talked a lot about the character of the squad and we’ll see a lot about that this week.

“We have to take this on the chin. We’ll get some harsh feedback and some constructive feedback from the coaches and we’ll build into next week.

“We’re going to have to be better physically, but also right across the board. Murrayfield is a very tough place to go. It’s going to be a big, big test for us. It’s important we spend some time reflecting on this.

“You’ve got to digest that and use it to get better again.”

Adding to the gloom for Ireland, flanker CJ Stander will be a doubt to feature again in the tournament due to suspected facial fractures, while wing Keith Earls has a hip issue and lock Devin Toner an ankle concern.