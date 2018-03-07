Nikki Walker back for Scotland U20s but others remain banned

Backs coach Nikki Walker has resumed his duties with the Scotland under-20 squad after an internal disciplinary investigation as the side look to build on their shock win against England when they play in Ireland on Friday.

Other members of the coaching and backroom staff remain suspended pending the full outcome of the SRU investigation after a late-night incident in Wales prior to the opening Six Nations fixture last month.

Former international winger Walker, along with head coach Steve Scott and coaches Pete Murchie and Iain Monaghan, is trying to get the young squad to show the same belief in Dublin as they did in the 24-17 triumph over England at Myreside.

That superb victory came after losses to Wales and France and Scott said: “The players will remember the England game for years to come and when they meet each other in 20 years’ time they will still talk about that.

“It was a big result, but we need to take that belief to Ireland and back that performance up and that is the challenge now.

“That is what we have been hammering home all this week and in a way Ireland will be an even tougher test [than England]. We are on the road but Ireland won’t underestimate us after the last win.

“[Former Ireland captain] Paul O’Connell works with them so I am sure he will be working on things like driving lineouts because we were strong there in the last game.

“It is a game we are looking forward to. I think we need to get back to playing again and just keep improving. The win over England was special, but in sport you have to back results up.”