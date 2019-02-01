‘Mature’ Scotland determined to avoid Italian slip-up

He probably wishes he could but Greig Laidlaw will never forget the afternoon four years ago when he went from elation to despair in the space of a few minutes as Italy snatched a shock win at the death to floor Scotland.

It was Murrayfield, 28 February 2015, a red-letter day for Italy as it represents their last victory in the Six Nations Championship but also one that lingers for many of the home players who will be involved this afternoon.

A tight victory, after losses to France and Wales in the opening fortnight, seemed to have been secured when Laidlaw was withdrawn in the closing ten minutes to acclaim after his 13 points from the boot had earned him the man-of-the-match award.

It all went pear shaped, though, as a costly missed touch saw Italy maul the Scots into a mad flurry of yellow cards, then a penalty try to clinch the 22-19 win in the last minute.

It set them on the path to a wooden-spoon whitewash in Vern Cotter’s first Six Nations but the captain reflected yesterday how far he feels Scotland have progressed since that bleak afternoon.

“I think the team has matured,” he said. “The more players we’ve been able to get playing international rugby has created that depth which means we don’t get that drop-off when we have to make changes.

“We’ve progressed with good coaching under Vern and then Gregor, which gives the team confidence and an understanding of the way we want to play.”

Laidlaw has faced Italy enough times now to know that the Scots rarely have it easy against the Azzurri and, rather than the events of 2015, feels that Rome less than a year ago, when another cropper was narrowly averted as he kicked a late penalty for a 29-27 win, has focused minds going into this afternoon’s game.

“The breakdown is an area we’ve looked at and I think it’s an area where teams will come at us,” said Laidlaw of a department where Scotland also struggled against South Africa in November.

“We’ve worked hard, and working smart is going to be key. Speed to rucks is going to be vitally important. If you have a good attack shape and put speed on the play, rucks become easier.

“So that for us is a big part of taking the game to them and sort of take the referee out of it; show him we’re nice and short, sharp and clean in that area.”

Providing that quick ball so vital to the Gregor Townsend gameplan is something Laidlaw is well aware of.

“Absolutely, anytime someone is slowing the ball up it becomes more difficult, then you need to look at different tactics.”

Much of that tactical shape will be driven by the Clermont Auvergne scrum-half and his half-back partner, Finn Russell, who also now plays his rugby in France with Racing 92. Russell missed that Italy game in 2015 after his yellow card for an aerial challenge on Dan Biggar in the Wales game was, somewhat harshly, upgraded to a red card.

The “maturity” theme continued as Laidlaw spoke of how he believes Russell has developed as a player since that high-profile and thus far highly successful move from Glasgow to the Paris powerhouse.

“I think he’s doing very well.He went to Racing as a big signing and I don’t think he’s disappointed, to be honest,” said Laidlaw. “He’s definitely matured as a player now. That’s sometimes what can be brilliant about moving out of your comfort zone, speaking different languages, although I don’t know how good his French is!”

It will be the first time Laidlaw has played with debutant Sam Johnson, who slots in at inside centre outside his former Glasgow team-mate.

“I think Sam’s going to fit in very easily, they certainly knew each other from playing for Glasgow,” said the skipper. “Sam’s taken everything in his stride this week. He looks ready to play, he’s full of confidence and excited as any player would be for his first cap. I think that combination, if we can generate quick ball, will be exciting to watch.”

That quick ball will be dependant on how the forwards battle unfolds, and pack chief Danny Wilson, who will experience his first taste of Six Nations coaching, is grateful to have at his disposal a bulk of the Edinburgh eight who have been in such superb form. The former Cardiff Blues boss said: “It’s an all-Edinburgh front five. Edinburgh have been outstanding, their pack especially. It’s a credit to Cockers [Richard Cockerill] what they’ve done there,”.

Asked if it was a case of just letting them go out and do what they have been doing with their club, Wilson said: “It’s not quite as black and white as that. Although there’s a dominant Edinburgh pack selection this week, there are still players coming in from other environments.

“Also, we have to put our own stamp on what we think will work in the international arena. So there are differences and changes, but there’s obviously cohesion with guys who play week in and week out together.”