Gary Graham ‘will play with passion’ for Scotland says Gregor Townsend

Gregor Townsend doesn’t expect any backlash from the BT Murrayfield crowd if and when Gary Graham makes his Scotland debut off the bench tomorrow following a well-publicised dalliance with England.

The Stirling-born Newcastle flanker, pictured, was part of Eddie Jones’s pre-Six Nations training squad and was later quoted in a jocular interview with his father, the former Scotland prop George, saying he felt more English having grown up in Carlisle and wanted to “shove it in [Scotland’s] faces”.

“I think it was taken out of context when he was joking around with his dad,” said the Scotland coach.

“He learnt he has to watch what he says. Sometimes if you don’t mean something you’d better not say it. Gary has been brought up a proud Scot. He had an opportunity last year but we were too slow off the mark and England offered him that chance to go to their training camp. We’re just delighted he’s now available to us.”

Townsend added: “I would have thought the crowd would support anyone who wears that jersey and is proud to play for Scotland.

“Gary played age-group for Scotland and club internationals. His dad was a great player for Scotland, someone who was Scottish through and through.

“Gary will play with pride and passion if he gets the opportunity off the bench.”

Another player whose father is well known to Townsend is Jake Kerr, the Leicester hooker, whose dad John played on the wing for Watsonians.

“John was a very strong, stocky winger and unlucky not to be capped, he played a few games for Scotland A,” said Townsend. “I’d imagine in the modern game he’d be capped by now. In those days subs didn’t really come on and there are more internationals now.

“He’s built pretty much like Jake, a strong, fit hard-working winger and Jake is a strong fit, hard-working hooker. I know John has passed on his genes to his other son [Josh] who is a very good 1,5000m runner.”

Townsend added: “Jake has played a lot of rugby for Leicester this year, which is a credit to him and the diligence and effort he puts in every week to improve.

“He’s a very fit player, very mobile, a really good defender and his throwing-in is solid.

“That’s what got him the edge over the other two uncapped hookers, who haven’t played as much rugby. Grant Stewart has played more than Dave Cherry, but Grant has also been carrying a shoulder injury.”