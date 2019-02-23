France 41-10 Scotland: Two tries for Scots but French too strong

Pack power proved the difference as Scotland were beaten 41-10 by France in round three of the Six Nations at Stadium Lille Métropole.

France punished Scotland at the scrum, and scored seven tries – including a hat-trick for centre Gabrielle Vernier – to Scotland’s unconverted two, which came from winger Rhona Lloyd, pictured, in the first half and second row Emma Wassell in the second.

The return of juggernaut No.8 Jade Konkel was an undoubted boost to Scotland and there were periods of determined defence from the visitors but they could not compete with the physicality of the French.