France 34 - 17 Italy: Marseille move suits victorious French

France secured their first victory of the 2018 NatWest Six Nations campaign, beating Italy 34-17 in Marseille.

Paul Gabrillagues, Hugo Bonneval and Mathieu Bastareaud scored the hosts’ three tries as they won for the first time in nine matches.

A first-half penalty try and a late score from Matteo Minozzi put Italy on the board but they rarely looked like mounting a serious challenge as the hosts dominated throughout.

France settled early nerves inside the Stade Velodrome when Gabrillagues scored his first international try in the corner in the sixth minute after a lineout maul, however Maxime Machenaud sent his tricky conversion attempt just wide.

Italy were given a penalty three minutes later and, after opting to kick for touch, they drove over the line and referee Wayne Barnes awarded the visitors a penalty try for a collapsed maul.

A couple of blockbusting runs from wing Remy Grosso got the home crowd on their feet but eventually came to nothing before a Machenaud penalty handed France an 8-7 lead in the 29th minute.

France were awarded another penalty on the brink of half-time and Machenaud made no mistake, extending his side’s lead to 11-7.

The home side started the second half brightly and after Lionel Beauxis missed a drop-goal attempt Machenaud scored another penalty to put France 14-7 in front.

Italy reduced the deficit in the 50th minute when Tommaso Allan slotted over a straightforward penalty after Sergio Parisse had been tackled off the ball.

The visitors went on the attack, with Sebastian Negri bursting towards France’s 22, but they conceded a penalty and the hosts were then able to come forward.

And a well-worked try gave France breathing space in the 60th minute as Bonneval went over after good work by Bastareaud and Grosso in the build-up.

After converting the try, Machenaud then kicked two further penalties to put France 27-10 ahead.

France scored another try in the 73rd minute when Bastareaud powered over to finish a good move which started with Marco Tauleigne’s break forward. Francois Trinh-Duc converted to send France 34-10 in front.

Italy hit back with a late try through Minozzi in the 79th minute, with Carlo Canna adding the extras.