Four players who must excel if Scotland are to defeat Wales

These are the players in the Scotland line-up who must be at their best if the national side are to get their Six Nations campaign off to a flyer.

Chris Harris

The Newcastle centre was one of the more interesting names in Gregor Townsend’s selection, as the 27-year-old makes his first ever appearance in the starting XV. He can’t be overawed by the occasion and must rise to the challenge of facing off against Wales’ experienced and robust centres Scott Williams and Hayden Parkes.

Finn Russell

The stand-off role is always crucial and Scotland have one of the best in the business in Finn Russell. He’ll need to be the playmaker of the Scots attack and take full advantage of his supposed superiority against his inexperienced Welsh counterpart Rhys Patchell.

Jon Welsh

The Glasgow-born prop is back into the side at tighthead. It’ll be his first appearance for Scotland since that infamous World Cup quarter-final match against Australia in the autumn of 2015, where he conceded the controversial penalty which enabled the Wallabies to win the game. He must show no signs of rust at this level as he goes up against Rob Evans of Wales.

John Barclay

Captain of the side, Barclay can be key both on and off the park. There will be ten of his Scarlets club-mates lining up for the Welsh side in this game. He can offer valuable insight into both the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

