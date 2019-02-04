Eight minutes that nailed Gary Graham’s colours to Scotland’s mast

Gary Graham admitted there had been wind-ups from his new Scotland team-mates about his well-publicised flirtation with England but with a dad like his it was very much water off a duck’s back.

The long-running saga of the 26-year-old Newcastle Falcons flanker’s national affiliation was finally ended in the 72nd minute of Scotland’s 33-20 win over Italy on Saturday as Graham came off the bench to replace Ryan Wilson.

It meant that the Stirling-born former Scotland age-grade and club XV international was finally tied to the land of his birth just over a year after he took part in England’s Six Nations training camp ahead of the 2018 tournament.

The son of former Scotland prop George Graham and raised in Carlisle, the forward was stung last year in a newspaper interview in which he and his father traded jocular blows in the living room. I feel more English and want to rub Scotland’s faces in it, was the general gist, as he targeted the old man’s buttons with the precision of a Finn Russell kick-pass.

“I’ve had a few wind-ups, but we all make mistakes. It was a bit of silliness from me. But I’m now where I’m supposed to be,” said Graham, pictured, after Saturday’s game, visibly emotional to now count himself as an international player like his father.

He was reflecting on a journey which has been far less smooth than many. Overlooked for a professional contract he was playing club rugby at Gala, where his dad was coach, and embarking on a trade as an electrician when an opportunity arose to play professionally at English second-tier side Jersey.

That led to a move to Newcastle Falcons, where his contribution to their Heineken Champions Cup-qualifying form last season caught the eye of England boss Eddie Jones. No cap came, Graham remained dual qualified and Scotland got their act in gear.

Coach Gregor Townsend admitted last week that he had been “slow off the mark” but all was forgotten on Saturday evening in the warm glow of following in his father’s footsteps and getting his hands on that prized first cap.

“I called him straightaway,” said Graham of being named in the matchday 23 last week. “I heard him screaming down the phone. I then saw him after the game and he was bawling his eyes out saying how proud he was. It was a really special moment.”

The Graham clan was out in force at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, parents and his two rugby-playing brothers. Graham revealed that any jibes that had flown around at Scotland’s Oriam training base would have been small beer compared to the banter he was used to with the 53-year-old former prop who won 25 caps between 1997 and 2002.

“He’s my biggest critic, but I think that has probably got me to where I am,” said Graham. “He used to drive me hard when I was at Gala and even at Newcastle he watches all my games back and tells me what I’ve done wrong. I’ve never had a good game according to my dad.

“My dad is probably the most passionate Scotsman on the planet and he has instilled that in me. Getting here and reliving the dream that he had and the dream that I had is a really special moment for us both.”

It was only eight minutes on Saturday but it was clear all 480 of those seconds meant the world.

“Yes, it has been a dream,” he said. “Obviously, I played at Scotland under-20 level and club international, but it was a dream come true to get on even if it was just for a few minutes.

“They [team-mates] have been perfect, really good boys. Everything is geared towards winning and Scotland being a better team. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Graham admitted that the emotion had begun to sink in long before he finally got stripped and made his way on to the hallowed BT Murrayfield turf.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself. When we came in, I got off the bus and I was choking back tears,” he revealed. “I didn’t really know what was going on. I don’t know where I am or what I’m doing so I’m just taking it as it comes.

“[During the anthems] I was looking around the stadium not quite believing what was going on. It’s been a while since I sang that anthem. The last time would have been a club international a few years ago [against Ireland Club XV in Cork in 2014]. To do it again at the top level was something special.”

The debut could have come earlier as starting blindside Sam Skinner departed with an early ankle injury but Josh Strauss got the nod and Graham had to wait. “I was hoping Sam was going to be all right because you don’t like to see anyone go down. The preparation has been there. If I wasn’t ready after one minute I wouldn’t have been ready after 70. I was just happy to get on when I did.”