Craig Chalmers urges Gregor Townsend to make peace with Finn Russell

Craig Chalmers has urged Gregor Townsend and Stuart Hogg to get together with Finn Russell to resolve the schism in the camp which is threatening to derail Scotland’s Six Nations campaign before it has begun.

Russell has been axed for the opening match against Ireland this Saturday following a “breach of protocol” which is understood to have involved a drinking session in the team hotel. The star stand-off has returned to France where he played last night for his club, Racing 92, in their 27-0 win over Castres.

Chalmers, Scotland’s No.10 when they won the 1990 Grand Slam, wants head coach Townsend and captain Hogg to sit down with Russell and broker a peace deal.

In a post on Twitter, Chalmers said: “How about this for an idea. Finn, Hoggy & Gregor get together & sort this mess out. If both parties dig their heels in this might rumble on. Get everything out on the table, shake hands & let’s move on. This is not good for @Scotlandteam or all of our great supporters.”

Chalmers added: “He’s our best 10, but still got a lot to learn. I think his game has improved since going to Racing & just needs more control & make better decisions at time.

“In saying that, he is our best player & we need him in Dublin not Paris. Let’s get it sorted.”

Meanwhile, former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is understood to be close to signing for ProD2 side Perpignan. Laidlaw will leave Clermont Auvergne in the summer.