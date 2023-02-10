After a thrilling victory over England at Twickenham on the opening weekend, Scotland are looking to make it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations when they take on Wales at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland's Pierre Schoeman trains at BT Murrayfield ahead of the Wales match. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

You have to go all the way back to 1996 for the last time the Scots won their opening two matches in the championship, in the days when it was still the Five Nations and when current coach Gregor Townsend was playing at stand-off.

What time is Scotland v Wales?

Who: Scotland v Wales

What: Guinness Six Nations

Where: BT Murrayfield Stadium

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 4.45pm kick-off

Is Scotland v Wales on TV?

The match is being shown live on BBC 1, with coverage due to start at 4pm. Coverage from Murrayfield will be presented by Gabby Logan who has a foot in both camps. She represented Wales at gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, and her father is the former Wales football captain, Terry Yorath. But she is married to Kenny Logan, the former Scotland rugby international who was capped 70 times. The match commentator is Andrew Cotter who will be assisted by Chris Paterson and Sam Warburton, former Scotland and Wales internationals, respectively. Studio analysis will be provided three ex-Test captains, John Barclay, Martin Johnson and Jonathan Davies.

Is there radio coverage?

The match is not being broadcast on Radio 5 live but commentary will be available on Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC’s digital-only station. Similarly, the match will also be available on Radio Scotland Extra, another digital-only service.

Team news

Following the 29-23 win over England at Twickenham, Scotland have made only one change, with prop Zander Fagerson coming into the starting XV at the expense of WP Nel who moves to the bench. Nel’s inclusion among the replacements means that Simon Berghan drops out of the squad. Wales have made wholesale changes to their pack after losing their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland. They have left out three British and Irish Lions – Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau. Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins replaces Jones, with his Chiefs team-mate Christ Tshiunza packing down at blindside flanker in a reshaped back row that sees Leicester’s Tommy Reffell taking the No 7 shirt from Tipuric and Jac Morgan switching to No 8 instead of Faletau. Wales have also changed their props, with loosehead Wyn Jones picked in place of Gareth Thomas and tighthead Dillon Lewis replacing Tomas Francis.

The referee’s a Welshman!

Cardiff-born referee Andrew Brace will take charge of Scotland v Wales. Although born in Wales, he is affiliated to the Irish Rugby Football Union. He will lead an all-Irish team of officials at Murrayfield where his assistants will be Frank Murphy, Chris Busby and TMO Brian MacNeice.

