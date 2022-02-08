Six Nations: Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson is now even more optimistic about Scotland

Ryan Wilson and Glasgow Warriors are back in action on Friday.

Last week the Glasgow captain, who won the last of his 50 caps to date in the 2021 win in Paris, predicted Scotland would finish second behind favourites France. But now, after watching Scotland win the Calcutta Cup at the weekend while Wales lost heavily to Ireland, he thinks Saturday’s trip to Cardiff should hold no fears - and sees the tournament opening up for the Scots after that.

“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself,” Wilson said. “But you go down to Wales, and they weren’t great at the weekend, were they? We’ll find out if it was more Ireland being as dominant as they actually are, but Wales weren’t great.

“Then suddenly you’re at home to France with two wins under your belt and anything can happen there. I’d back the boys at home against France, even with the way they’ve been going. Then suddenly you’ve got Italy, then you’re playing against Ireland for a potential Grand Slam.

“Like I said, I try not to get too far ahead of myself. But I’m excited for what the boys have got ahead of them.”

Wilson was confident Scotland would beat England, but revealed he was nervous about the match after putting his neck on the line by predicting victory. “I had spoken so much in the press and on the podcast I do about what I think Scotland were going to do,” he added. “I was just hoping the boys could back it up so I couldn’t get too much stick this week, and they certainly went and did that. So it makes my life a little bit easier.

“But I could genuinely see it. I knew that they were going to go out and do it. Bloody exciting to see and roll on Saturday – I’m looking forward to that as well.”