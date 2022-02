Six Nations Fixtures 2022: Full list of Six Nations Championship rugby fixtures including Scotland v England

The Guinness Six Nations Championship trophy. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The annual competition between Scotland, England, France, Ireland, Italy and Wales is always eagerly-anticipated, and with several nations tipped to challenge for the title this year it promises to be an exciting one for fans, particularly with Covid restrictions lifting to allow for full capacity stadiums.

Ireland and defending champions Wales kick things off in Dublin on Saturday ahead of the Scotland v England Calcutta Cup clash at a sold-out Murrayfield in the first of 15 matches due to take place over five weekends ahead of the final round of fixtures on March 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full list of Six Nations fixtures and TV channel details

ROUND ONE

Saturday, February 5

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 2.15pm – ITV Sport, S4C

Scotland v England, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 4.45pm – BBC Sport

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and captain Stuart Hogg with the Six Nations Championship trophy (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, February 6

France v Italy, Stade de France, Paris, 3pm – ITV Sport

ROUND TWO

Saturday, February 12

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.15pm – BBC Sport, S4C

France v Ireland, Stade de France, Paris, 4.45pm – ITV Sport

Sunday, February 13

Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 3pm – ITV Sport

ROUND THREE

Saturday, February 26

Scotland v France, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 2.15pm – BBC Sport

England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London, 4.45pm – ITV Sport, S4C

Sunday, February 27

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 3pm – ITV Sport, S4C

ROUND FOUR

Friday, March 11

Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 8pm – BBC Sport, S4C

Saturday, March 12

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2.15pm – ITV Sport

England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London, 4.45pm – ITV Sport

ROUND FIVESaturday, March 19

Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.15pm – BBC Sport, S4C

Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 3pm – ITV Sport

France v England, Stade de France, Paris, 8pm – ITV Sport