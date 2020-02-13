Six Nations: Dan Biggar expected to face France following head-injury protocols

Wales expect Dan Biggar to face France in the Guinness Six Nations despite the outside-half having suffered a third head injury this season.

Biggar is currently going through concussion protocols after clashing heads with Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw during Wales’ 24-14 Six Nations defeat in Dublin on Saturday.

The Northampton Saints playmaker failed a dressing-room head injury assessment (HIA) shortly afterwards and has just over a week to prove his fitness ahead of France’s visit to Cardiff on 22 February.

Biggar suffered head injuries in successive World Cup games against Australia and Fiji in Japan last autumn, but recovered to play in the quarter-final victory over France.

“Dan is alright, he’s just doing the normal return to play protocols,” said Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins.

“That takes a bit of time but he is pretty good and is recovering pretty well, so hopefully he will be OK for next week.

“The World Cup was a concern in terms of the heavy ones that he had, but I don’t think Saturday was as bad as those.

“But (an HIA) is still something that you’ve got to do and the right decision was made.

“He is a tough old player, as you could see on Saturday because trying to get him off was an issue.

“But hopefully he will do everything he needs to do and will be back ready for France.”

Biggar’s head injury is the latest problem that Wales have encountered at stand-off.

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell are sidelined and Owen Williams was this week ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Cardiff Blues’ Jarrod Evans, who has won five caps, is the only other fit stand-off in the squad

“We’ve got Jarrod going pretty well,” said Jenkins. “But he is still a young kid who is learning and trying to get better.

“He had 30-odd minutes in Ireland and probably hasn’t played a game at that level, certainly away from home.

“That will put him in good stead and hopefully he will learn and develop from that.

“There are other 10s in Wales that we could easily call in if we wanted to, but I will leave that to Wayne (Pivac, head coach) and he will make that decision when the time is right.”

Wing Josh Adams was forced off against Ireland with a hip injury in the first half.

But Wales’ medical team are confident Adams will be fit to train with the squad later this week.

“Josh is recovering and going through his treatment,” Jenkins said.

“He is one of our leading lights, he has been outstanding in the World Cup and in the two games so far up until his injury.

“Josh spends most of the time with the medics at the moment and he comes and watches us train. He will take part with us when he is ready to go.”