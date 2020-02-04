Six Nations 2020: when is the Scotland vs England game and what channel is it on?

Another fiery crash is set to get underway in round two of the 2020 Six Nations.

Scotland versus England is always one of the highlights of the Six Nations but, after the incredible match between them last year, the anticipation for this one might be even more intense than usual.

Scotland were bested by Ireland once again in the opening round Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

With both teams having struggled in their opening games, they'll need to put everything on the line when they meet at Murrayfield.

As with every Six Nations fixture, this one will be televised live on a free channel.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game and how to watch it.

Read More: Six Nations 2020 fixtures: dates, kick off times and TV schedule for the full calendar of games





Key Details

England were unable to overcome France in their opening game. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Kick-off: 4.45pm on Saturday 8 February 2020

TV: BBC coverage begins at 4pm

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Odds: Scotland 3-1, England 1-4

Team news

After breaching the team protocol during a drinking session, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the squad for the England game. Gregor Townsend has yet to confirm whether Russell will see any action at this year's tournament.

The 31-man squad features 14 players who were not in Scotland's matchday squad for the Ireland game and includes the uncapped players Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Tom Gordon, Kyle Steyn and Ratu Tagive.

For England, Manu Tuilagi looks likely to miss out due to an ongoing groin problem while Anthony Watson may still be laid up with the calf problem which saw him miss the France game. Mako Vunipola's status is also unknown at this point after he too missed the opening game.

In general, Eddie Jones has been called on to oust some of the established players in favour of younger talents in response to the lacklustre performance against France. Whether he chooses to do so or opts to stay the course remains to be seen.

Previous form

Both sides will be looking to get back on the right tracks after getting off to a losing start in the 2020 Six Nations – with Scotland losing 19-12 to Ireland and England going down 24-17 to France.

When the sides met in last year's Six Nations, it provided one of the most thrilling clashes in the tournament's history.

After finding themselves 31-0 down, Scotland pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in rugby history to take the lead before the game finally resolved itself into a 38-38 draw.

If this year's game is half as exciting, rugby fans of all stripes will be well catered for.

Viewing Information

The game will be shown live on BBC One with the coverage starting at 4pm and the game itself kicking off at 4.45pm.

For those who would rather catch the game on their phone, tablet or laptop, it will also be broadcast live online via the BBC’s iPlayer.