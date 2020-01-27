Six Nations 2020: Scotland legend Gavin Hastings hopes there is a way back for Finn Russell but backs son Adam Hastings to step up

Scotland legend and former captain Gavin Hastings says it “wouldn’t be worth thinking about” if star stand-off Finn Russell didn’t have a pathway back into the arms of the national squad following his dramatic exit from the squad ahead of the Six Nations.

The 27-year-old has been told he won’t be considered for Saturday’s opening match against Ireland in Dublin after what has been described as an alcohol-related breach of team protocol last Sunday. He left the team hotel, failed to show up for training the next day and has been told by head coach Gregor Townsend he won’t be involved for the first match of the championship.

“The first word I would use is unfortunate. No-one wants to see it,” said Hastings, who also captained the British and Irish Lions in 1993.

“You don’t want your best players not playing in the championship. People who love rugby want to see the best players playing in the best championship.

“So it’s unfortunate, and that’s all I can say because, you might think I have a better understanding than most about what has gone on but the truth is I don’t.”

Hastings, 58, is now in the position of heading to Dublin this weekend with the proud prospect of seeing his 23-year-old son Adam Hastings and Glasgow Warriors stand-off in the Scotland No 10 jersey, but takes no pleasure from the current situation regarding a player in Russell whom he admires greatly and hopes there can be a road back found.

“Well I hope there is,” said the 1990 Grand Slam hero, speaking on behalf of Land Rover. “You would have to question everything if there was no way back for Finn. I would be very surprised if there was not a way back, it wouldn’t be worth thinking about if that was the case.”

In the meantime, it is a glorious opportunity for Hastings jnr and his dad is backing him to rise to the occasion.

“I remember Finn being injured during the France [away] match last year. Adam was on the bench and Peter Horne started at 10. There was a head injury and Adam came on and remained there. So it’s not like that time where you come on not knowing you were going to be involved,” said Hastings snr.

“I guess at some stage he [Adam] will be told if he is going to be involved and he will then be able to relate that. The way I look at it, the last game he played for Scotland [against Russia in the 61-0 World Cup win in Shizuoka] he played well. That’s encouraging and he will use that as motivation.”

