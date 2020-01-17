Six Nations 2020 Scotland fixtures: full list of Scotland games, dates, kick-off times and TV channel

Have your say

Scotland kick off their Six Nations tournament with a trip to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to face Joe Schmidt's Ireland.

Gregor Townsend's squad will then defend the Calcutta Cup in Edinburgh when World Cup Runners-up make the visit north.

The third fixture sees Scotland take on Italy in Rome - the Italians will be without legendary number 8 Sergio Parisse who retired at the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The tournament then returns to Edinburgh when Scotland face France who dished out a convincing 27-10 defeat to the Scots at the 2019 tournament.

Scotland's tournament concludes with a trip to Cardiff to face a Wayne Pivac-led Wales side.

Where can I watch Scotland's fixtures?

Both BBC and STV are providing coverage for this year's tournament.

All of Scotland's home games will be hosted by BBC, while all away fixtures will be broadcast by STV.

England, Italy, and Ireland home fixtures, meanwhile, will all be hosted on STV, while France and Wales' home fixtures will be hosted on BBC.

BBC fixtures can be watched online via the broadcaster iPlayer streaming platform.

Fixtures on STV can be streamed via the STV Player.

Full list of Scotland's Six Nations 2020 fixtures

Ireland vs Scotland - Saturday February 1, 4.45pm on STV

Scotland vs England - Saturday February 8, 4.45pm on BBC

Italy vs Scotland - Saturday February 22, 2.15pm on STV

Scotland vs France - Sunday March 8, 3pm on BBC

Wales vs Scotland - Saturday March 14, 2.15pm STV