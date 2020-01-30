Six Nations 2020: Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to face Ireland as he makes call on Finn Russell replacement

Adam Hastings will start for Scotland at stand-off when Scotland kick-off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.







The 23-year-old Glasgow Warriors player will earn his 17th cap in place of Racing 92 star Russell, who has been excluded from the game following an alcohol-related breach of team protocol.

Edinburgh No 8 Nick Haining will make his Test debut in a new-look Scotland side.

There are ten changes to the starting side that faced Japan in Scotland’s final match of the Rugby World Cup, split evenly between the forwards and backs.

The pack features a Test debut for number 8 Nick Haining, who anchors an all-Edinburgh back-row with fit-again openside Hamish Watson back in the side with returning blindside Jamie Ritchie. Magnus Bradbury misses out with a thigh strain.



Glasgow Warriors lock Scott Cummings earns the chance to start his championship debut alongside clubmate and second-row stalwart Jonny Gray.

Hooker Fraser Brown retains his place at the centre of the front-row and is flanked by in-form props Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland, the latter featuring for the first time since the 2016 summer tour.

Captain Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) and Glasgow Warriors centre Sam Johnson are the only players retained in a back division that sees Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price and Saracens wing Sean Maitland start in place of recent international retirees Greig Laidlaw and Tommy Seymour.

Townsend, said: “We have managed to cover a lot of work in the two weeks we’ve been together and we’ve been impressed with how our players have taken on information and bonded as a team.

"Our goal is always to play to our potential. The challenge to do this starts on Saturday against Ireland.

“Playing to our potential starts with our collective mindset. That means being alert, focused and resilient right from the beginning, to be ready for the physical battle that lies ahead and able to stay in the fight throughout the 80 minutes.

“We must be a relentless collective on the pitch and a nightmare for the Irish to deal with, while having the ability and awareness to impose our game at that intensity."Head Coach Gregor Townsend

“As coaches, we put frameworks together and create an environment for them to thrive and reach their potential but ultimately it’s the players who go out and deliver.

"We’re looking forward to seeing them play in Dublin.”