Six Nations 2020 fixtures on TV this weekend: the full match schedule – and which channel they are on

This weekend brings about another round of Six Nations games.

The match between Scotland and England is always one of the most hotly anticipated, making this weekend a key date on the rugby calendar.

Scotland's last game against England was an instant classic. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

For the likes of both Scotland and England, the decision on whether to stick with the original plan or twist to something new will be all-important after both sides made a disappointing start. On the other hand, for Wales and France it will be a question of how to build on the promise shown in the first round.

Every game of the tournament will be shown live on either BBC or ITV – here’s all the details on this weekend’s fixtures.

Ireland v Wales

France will look to build on their winning start when they play Itlay. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

When: Saturday 8 February, kick-off at 2.15pm

Where: Aviva Stadium

Channel: ITV, coverage begins at 1.25pm

Even with the home advantage, Ireland will have their work cut out for them on Saturday against last year’s Grand Slam champions, Wales.

The men in red got off to a flying start in the opening game of the 2020 Six Nations, demolishing Italy 42-0 in a match that read a lot like a statement of intent for the games to come.

Josh Adams seems to be in particularly imperious form, grabbing a hat-trick in the opening game.

Worse still, Ireland will have to take them on without the services of Garry Ringrose who is now expected to be out until the fourth round after receiving surgery to his hand.

Lions prop Tadhg Furlong is also a doubt after coming off against Scotland with a calf problem.

Scotland v England

When: Saturday 8 February

Where: Murrayfield Stadium

Channel: BBC One, coverage begins at 4pm

After both teams struggled in Japan at last summer’s World Cup and found themselves on the losing side of the 2020 Six Nations’ first games, Scotland and England will both be seeking some rapid course-correction in their second match.

This fixture proved to be the highlight of the 2019 tournament, with Scotland coming back from 31-0 down in a titanic clash which ultimately saw the sides walk away as equals in a 38-38 draw.

Nothing could separate them on that occasion but both will be desperate to find a way to outdo their old rivals in this year’s Calcutta Cup.

France v Italy

When: Sunday 9 February, kick-off at 3pm

Where: Stade de France

Channel: BBC One, coverage begins at 2.30pm

Italy have spent years trying to reverse their reputation as the whipping boys of the Six Nations and, in recent years have made some serious progress in that direction.

However, the opening game against a rampant Wales side provided a sharp reality check for their ambitions.

France, on the other hand, have been trying to recover the glory days of old. To recover the past coach Fabien Galthié is looking to the future – trusting in his young squad to do their predecessors proud.

They certainly did so in their opening game, overcoming an experienced England side 24-17.