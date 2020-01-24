Six Nations 2020: Darcy Graham to miss start of tournament, Duncan Weir in for Finn Russell

A training injury to wing Darcy Graham is the latest blow to Scotland's turbulent Six Nations build-up, with the news he has sustained a knee injury in training at the Oriam centre earlier this week.

Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir has been added to the Scotland squad ahead of the national team’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin in the wake of Finn Russell's departure from the squad after an alleged alcohol-related "breach of team protocol".



Meanwhile, Graham, the 22-year-old Edinburgh speedster who has five tries in 11 caps, is not expected to feature in Scotland’s opening rounds of the championship after an MRI scan at Spire Murrayfield Hospital confirmed the extent of the ligament damage.

The remaining four from head coach Gregor Townsend's initial 38-man training squad who will not now travel to Spain for a pre-Ireland training camp are prop Jamie Bhatti, Glasgow Warriors back-row Tom Gordon, Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan and, of course, Russell.



34-MAN SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR GUINNESS SIX NATIONS OPENER AGAINST IRELAND



FORWARDS



Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 46 caps

Alex Craig (Gloucester) – uncapped

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) – uncapped

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

Allan Dell (London Irish) – 28 caps

Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 40 caps

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps

Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – uncapped

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 33 caps

Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 35 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 14 caps

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 3 caps

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 22 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 28 caps



BACKS



Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 14 caps

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN – 72 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 3 caps

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 17 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 44 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh) – 28 caps

Matt Scott (Edinburgh) – 39 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped

Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped

Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) – 27 caps