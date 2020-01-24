Six Nations 2020: Darcy Graham to miss start of tournament, Duncan Weir in for Finn Russell

A training injury to wing Darcy Graham is the latest blow to Scotland's turbulent Six Nations build-up, with the news he has sustained a knee injury in training at the Oriam centre earlier this week.
Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir has been added to the Scotland squad ahead of the national team’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin in the wake of Finn Russell's departure from the squad after an alleged alcohol-related "breach of team protocol".
Meanwhile, Graham, the 22-year-old Edinburgh speedster who has five tries in 11 caps, is not expected to feature in Scotland’s opening rounds of the championship after an MRI scan at Spire Murrayfield Hospital confirmed the extent of the ligament damage.
The remaining four from head coach Gregor Townsend's initial 38-man training squad who will not now travel to Spain for a pre-Ireland training camp are prop Jamie Bhatti, Glasgow Warriors back-row Tom Gordon, Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan and, of course, Russell.
34-MAN SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR GUINNESS SIX NATIONS OPENER AGAINST IRELAND
FORWARDS
Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps
Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps
Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 46 caps
Alex Craig (Gloucester) – uncapped
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) – uncapped
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps
Allan Dell (London Irish) – 28 caps
Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 40 caps
Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps
Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – uncapped
Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 33 caps
Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 35 caps
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 14 caps
Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 3 caps
Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 22 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 28 caps
BACKS
Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 14 caps
Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps
Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN – 72 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps
Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 3 caps
Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 17 caps
Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 44 caps
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps
Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh) – 28 caps
Matt Scott (Edinburgh) – 39 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped
Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped
Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) – 27 caps