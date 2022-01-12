Sione Tuipulotu 'absolutely rapt' as Glasgow Warriors form earns club award

Sione Tuipulotu with his player of the match award after the win over Ospreys. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The centre’s barnstorming performances across December saw him named as the Warriors player of the month, fending off the challenge of Ali Price to earn 38 per cent of the vote from the club’s supporters.

A summer arrival from Japanese outfit Yamaha Jubilo, Tuipulotu’s standout displays have quickly seen him develop into a fan favourite at Scotstoun as well as earning him his first Scotland cap in the win over Australia back in October.

He kickstarted December by scoring his first try at Scotstoun in a comprehensive win over the Dragons, then made more metres than any other Glasgow player in the 22-7 victory over Exeter before Christmas.

And despite the festive double-header with Edinburgh being postponed, Tuipulotu carried his form into the first match of 2022, crossing for a brace of tries in a Player of the Match-winning performance in the win over the Ospreys last weekend.

“I’m loving my rugby at the moment, and I’m happy that’s translating into my performances on matchdays,” Tuipulotu told the Glasgow website.

“When I’m happy, I play my best footy, and right now I’m really happy with where we’re going as a team.

“I don’t really have a preference where I play, but I love being close to the action and getting my hands on the ball at centre – I’ve really enjoyed playing outside Sammy [Johnson] this season. It doesn’t matter whether I’m playing at 12 or 13, I’m absolutely rapt every time I’m selected. I said to Danny [Wilson] that I’d be happy to be picked anywhere, as long as I’m on the field!

“Thank you so much to the fans for their support – it makes such a difference to have their support behind us, and it gives us real momentum. I’ve loved playing in front of them so far this season and hopefully there’s still more to come.”