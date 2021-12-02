Siobhan Cattigan: Mike Blair pays tribute as rugby community mourns her sudden passing

Siobhan Cattigan in action for Stirling County against Stewartry. Tributes have been paid to the forward who has died aged 26. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

News of the 26-year-old’s passing was made public on Tuesday night by the Scottish Rugby Union and her club, Stirling County.

The back-row forward started all three of Scotland’s Six Nations games this year at No 8 and was part of the squad that travelled to Italy in September for the European leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blair, the Edinburgh coach, said Cattigan’s death had had a profound effect on the whole rugby community.

“I want to share my sincere and heartfelt condolences with the family, friends and teammates of Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away earlier this week,” said Blair.

“The thoughts of all of us at Edinburgh Rugby go out to Siobhan’s family and teammates at both Stirling County and Scotland during what will certainly be a difficult time for them. The entire rugby community will be mourning Siobhan’s tragic passing, so our thoughts are with her and her family.”

Cattigan won 19 caps for Scotland between 2018 and 2021 and made her international debut against Wales during the 2018 Six Nations.

Glasgow Warriors posted a message of condolence on its social media channels. “The club’s thoughts are with Siobhan’s family and the rugby community at this tragic time,” it said.

World Rugby, the game’s global governing body, also issued a statement to express its sympathies.