Selkirk youth rugby players go for ghoul for Halloween

It’s not often that you see witches and warlocks whizzing down the wing with a rugby ball in hand. Such ghostly goings-on were the order of the day at Philiphaugh on Sunday, though, as Selkirk Rhinos players held their annual Halloween fancy-dress training session. “The youngsters had a great time, with some really imaginative costumes on show,” said Rhinos convener Kirsty Cowens.