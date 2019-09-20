'Second half in the Calcutta Cup game for 80 minutes please' - Fans react to Scotland line-up for Rugby World Cup opener against Ireland

Fans have reacted mostly positively to Scotland's first XV for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Gregor Townsend's men face off against Ireland in the Pool A opener on Sunday in Yokohama.

A strong, but safe team has been named by Townsend, with plenty of experience throughout.

There is no place for Pete Horne in the matchday squad, while Darcy Graham is named among the replacements.

Kenny Burnett wrote: "That's the team I would have gone with. Just need to keep basic mistakes and penalties to a minimum. Second half in the Calcutta Cup game for 80 minutes please."

Charlie Dunn added: "To have [Grant] Gilchrist over [Scott] Cummings is baffling. The former has done nothing in a Scotland shirt, whilst Cummings has not put a foot wrong in the past year."

Alex Holmes gave his take on the line-up: "No surprises, no risks."

Kenny Walker was mostly happy with Townsend's selection, tweeting: "Think it's almost the team that everyone was expecting! [Blade] Thomson at 8 would maybe be the only change but a strong team! Looking forward to it!"

Craig Cameron said: "Good luck guys. Would rather have seen [Blade] Thomson for Wilson and [Darcy] Graham for [Tommy] Seymour but at least they have chance to make impact from the bench."

Ben Nunan added: "Strong and settled. My guess is the plan is to weather the Irish first half, introduce the faster guys second to start upping the pace. No complaints here!"

Ian McCaw pointed out: "Shout if you want to go faster. Look at the bench!"