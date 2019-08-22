Scottish Rugby treats buyer of 'one millionth Murrayfield ticket' to surprise VIP experience

Scottish Rugby has passed the one million ticket mark for supporters watching Scotland games at BT Murrayfield since February 2017.

Starting with Scotland's Six Nations clash with Ireland on February 4 2017, Gregor Townsend's men have played in front of capacity crowds at the arena on 14 occasions and in the lead-up to the Summer Test with France on Saturday, surpassed the one million ticket mark - the equivalent of one in five of the Scottish population attending a game at the stadium.

Murrayfield will again be full for the visit of Les Bleus, taking the venue to 15 consecutive sell-outs.

The buyer of the one millionth ticket was identified by Scottish Rugby as Isobel Kerr from Ayr. The long-standing rugby fan was treated to a surprise VIP experience this week, meeting the Scotland team at the Oriam complex and having lunch with her favourite players.

Isobel has attended Autumn Tests, Summer Tests, the PRO12 and PRO14 finals in Scotland, Edinburgh and Glasgow games and Scotland Under-20 fixtures with her sister and brother-in-law.

Stuart McInally and Hamish Watson - two of Isobel's favourite players - presented her with a special 'One in a Million' Scotland jersey, while she will also have the chance to meet the players after Saturday's match.

Isobel said: “The whole day was incredibly special. For a fan of Scottish rugby, it was a once in a lifetime experience to see the behind the scenes preparation the players are putting in. I feel so honoured, and extremely grateful to be given this exclusive access.

“It was surreal to meet all the players and sit down to lunch with Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Stuart McInally. I couldn’t quite believe it was happening to me… but the atmosphere was so relaxed, and we had such a laugh.”

“You get an impression of the players viewing them from the crowd or on TV, but they are just as down to earth in person and so likeable. Finn Russell is exactly the same eating his meatballs and pasta as he is on the TV receiving his man of the match award.”

“It’s such an enjoyable experience being a Scotland supporter these days because the team is playing such a thrilling brand of rugby.

"That definitely rubs off on the fans and makes for a really special atmosphere at BT Murrayfield whenever we go," she added.

Scottish Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay added: “I am immensely proud to have reached this significant landmark in matchday attendance. I cannot thank our supporters enough for their loyal support of the Scotland team in recent years.

“To have passed the one million ticket mark on the eve of the forthcoming world cup demonstrates how much the team means to the country and how their exciting, committed style of play has captured the fan’s imagination in recent years."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “This is an amazing landmark and it was great to welcome Isobel to Oriam this week and spend time with her, she is clearly a very committed Scotland fan and supporter of the sport.

“We want to always play our best at BT Murrayfield and the players and coaching staff take real inspiration from having sell-out crowds getting behind us for our home matches, it means a lot to us and we work hard to ensure we can repay that support.”