Three of the players on Scottish rugby's all-time scorers list.

Scottish Rugby Top Points Scorers: Here are the 10 rugby union players who have scored most points for Scotland - from Gavin Hastings to Chris Paterson

Scoring for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these rugby players have all racked up hundreds of points on the pitch.

By David Hepburn
50 minutes ago

The Scottish rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 10 players who have scored most points for Scotland in that time.

1. Chris Paterson

Chris Paterson is Scotland's all-time top points scorer, as well as being the country's second most capped player (one game short of Ross Ford's 110 total). The full-back scored a remarkable 809 points in 109 games between 1999–2011.

Photo: Julian Finney

2. Greig Laidlaw

A total of 714 points in 76 Scotland appearances is enough to make Greig Laidlaw hsi country's second top scorer. The scrum-half's international career lasted from 2010 to 2019.

Photo: Levan Verdzeuli

3. Gavin Hastings

Grand Slam winner Gavin Hastings played full-back for Scotland from 1986–1995. In that time her played 61 matches, amassing a points total of 667.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Andy Irvine

On his retirement in 1983 Andy Irvine was the highest point scorer in test rugby and Scotland's most capped player. The full-back is still fourth on the all-time list, with 269 points from 51 games between 1972–1982.

Photo: Central Press

