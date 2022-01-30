Scotland's Six Nations chances rated by Scott Hastings, Roger Baird and Duncan Weir

Scott Hastings, 65 caps 1986-97

Scotland’s chances

Scotland showed in last year’s Six Nations that they’ve got a very competitive squad. I’d go as far as to say that this is perhaps one of the strongest squads we’ve had in the professional era. It’s whether they can now deliver that consistency of performance and also meet the physicality of the Six Nations teams.

The Guinness Six Nations trophy that Scotland will hope to lift at the conclusion of this year's tournament. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland’s downfall has sometimes come against the higher ranked physical sides. If you look back to the South Africa match in the Autumn Nations Series, there’s a fallibility there. But there is a way to play against physicality. England and France will always bring physical packs and we’ve seen Ireland beat the All Blacks in November. So it’s how Scotland adapt to the teams who will take that physical game to them.

I am optimistic. Scotland fans and Scotland players always think that if you win your two games at home, you’ve got a chance. And momentum is everything. I think the expectation in advance of the Calcutta Cup game is huge for Scotland, and home advantage, first game up against England - you couldn’t ask for a better start.

Key player

All eyes will be on Finn Russell. He excelled when he came off the bench in the third Lions Test against South Africa. He needs to deliver consistent performances because when he clicks, Scotland click into place.

Paul Thorburn (right) of Wales catches the ball as Scott Hastings (left) of Scotland closes in during the 1990 Five Nations Championship match in Cardiff, which Scotland won 13-9. Picture: Russell Cheyne/Allsport

Favourite championship memory

My first cap, against France in 1986, was a fantastic day. To play alongside my brother Gavin was just exceptional but it has to be the Grand Slam. The Calcutta Cup is laced with such wonderful memories and in 1990 the Triple Crown, the Grand Slam, the championship and the Calcutta Cup were all up for grabs in that one game. I loved Kenny Milne’s comment when he said, “I hope we win one of them!”

It was a very special day for Scottish sport and we can all look back at it with pride but it’s about bloody time we had another go at it. That chance maybe slipped by us last year but each season there is optimism and I wish the team well.

Roger Baird, 27 caps 1981-88

Scotland wing Roger Baird (11) exchanges handshakes with an England opponent after the final whistle of an 18-6 home victory at Murrayfield in 1984.

Scotland’s chances

People are saying it’s the most strength in depth we’ve had for a number of years and I’d totally agree with that. Look at the front row and the props and hookers we’ve got, and it goes all the way down. There are second rows aplenty and some really good, experienced boys in the back row, plus young Rory Darge coming through.

We’re well equipped at half-back and we have centres coming out our ears! Matt Scott has not even made the squad. We’re strong on the wing and at full-back as well. It’s as strong a squad as we will have had.

The Grand Slams of 1984 and 1990 both came in even years, when we had England and France at home, same as this year. But you’ve got Ireland away and I’d say they’re the real danger side. Wales are a tough proposition in Cardiff but they do have a lot of injury issues at the moment and I think they’re still trying to work out how they’re going to play. Wales played such a restrictive set way under Gatland which was boring to watch, to be honest.

Duncan Weir of Scotland kicks the ball during the Autumn Nations Cup's match against Italy at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 13, 2020. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Ireland were similar under Joe Schmidt but Andy Farrell is starting to do stuff with them and they’ve got some phenomenal players. All the Irish provinces are looking strong and providing good players for the national squad.

Ireland have been a real bogey team for us. We had a run against them in the 1980s and 1990s and they couldn’t buy a win against us but it changed when professionalism came in.

It’s a new look England side and an awful lot has been said about Marcus Smith who is a wonderful player, but we’ve got Finn Russell who is a bloody genius! He was the man of the series in South Africa and he only played 68 minutes!

Scotland will play rugby and will be good to watch. We’ll give it a go but you need things to go your way, in terms of decisions and injuries.

I’m a massive admirer of Gregor. He’s adapted. He realised we couldn’t play 100mph rugby and be consistent. Defensively, we’ve conceded the fewest tries in the last two years. So if we can get the set-piece and the defence right then we’ve got plenty of attacking potential, with Finn, our centres and Duhan van der Merwe. It will be interesting to see who we play on the other wing. I’m a big Darcy Graham fan and remember what he did down at Twickenham in the drawn game three years ago.

Key player

Our set-piece has been so good and Zander Fagerson is massive for us. If you don’t scrum well and quickly get into position you’re penalised and the next thing is they’re kicking into your 22 and it’s very difficult to stop those rolling mauls. The spine of your team has to be strong and it starts with your tighthead.

Favourite championship memory

My most enjoyable game was the one at Murrayfield when we beat England 33-6 in 1986. I actually got engaged the following day, so it was a very memorable weekend!

It was Ian McGeechan’s first season as coach and he was completely free of defensive shackles so it was a fantastic season to be a winger. I got more ball in that season than all the previous ones.

Duncan Weir, 30 caps 2012-2020

Scotland’s chances

Scotland are in a strong position. They’ve obviously had a good autumn campaign. The South Africa loss was a sore one. I thought they had good opportunities in that game to go out and beat the world champions at home which would have really set a marker down.

If you look at the strength of the squad, it’s arguably as strong as it’s ever been and I really think they’re in a good position to go on and do well in the Six Nations.

Favourite championship memory

The last-minute drop goal against Italy in Rome in 2014 [Scotland had trailed 20-18 before Weir’s late, late intervention won the game.