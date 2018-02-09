Why Scotland’s Six Nations dreams are far from over

While the 34-7 Wales was a dispiriting start to the Six Nations campaign, Scottish fans shouldn’t write off their heroes just yet, writes Joel Sked

Finn Russell should improve on his opening match showing against Wales. Picture: SNS

“That’s it. I’m done with Scottish rugby.”

That was the verdict of one Scotland fan in a pub last Saturday as they fell to Wales. Just an hour or so earlier that same fan was among a group of many hopeful Scots. “This is our year,” he boastfully predicted.

Since the switch from the Five to Six Nations at the turn of the century the competition has not been kind to Scotland. Four wooden spoons to three Calcutta Cups. No tournament win.

“This year is going to be different.”

Therein lies the issue. An issue specific to Scotland. Hope is Scotland’s silent, and at times not-so-silent, killer.

A strong showing in last year’s competition, added to a famous win over Australia in the Autumn internationals instilled a belief that the nation were in their best shape since winning the tournament in 1999.

Yet it is natural in Scotland for one result, one performance, to see belief disintegrate, or simply morph into disbelief. And, understandably, there was an abundance of that as Wales waltzed into a 14-0 lead with 12 minutes on the clock at the Principality Stadium.

Seven hundred and twenty seconds was all it took for the air to be removed from this particular balloon. It was an error-strewn performance, none more so than the usually excellent Finn Russell. With his passing wayward Scotland lacked direction. What was most galling was that Wales did not have to work that hard to overcome Scotland. The players were left embarrassed; the fans let down.

But it is not time to write-off Scotland’s Six Nations hopes. Getting off to a winning start is helpful to a successful tournament, but it is not imperative. Scotland can still achieve, or at the very least bounce back with a respectable performance.

They only have to look to last weekend’s victors. In 2013 Wales opened with a home defeat to Ireland before recovering to beat France, then Italy and they were away. A win at Scotland set up a monumental showdown at home to England which they won to claim the Six Nations.

And who do Scotland face on Sunday?

The French, who have largely been written off and been suffering from internal issues, took over Scotland’s familiar tag of valiant losers - they were seconds away from surprising Ireland to win in their opener before Jonny Sexton’s last-gasp kick broke their hearts.

That particular result could go one of two ways. Either it has further dented confidence among the French squad or the promising performance instilled a semblance of belief.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Dark Blues would have relived the trauma of Saturday afternoon in Cardiff. As the players watched through their fingers they may have caught some positives.

Coming into the tournament there were concerns over the scrum but, if anything, that was the key positive takeaway from the game. It held up well throughout, Jon Welsh and Gordon Reid would deservedly have been proud of their individual performance. Stuart McInally, meanwhile, impressed with his ball-carrying.

These positives need to be added to at BT Murrayfield on Sunday. The home comforts are a further boost for Gregor Townsend’s men, with the next two games taking place in Edinburgh. It won’t be a panacea for all ills but the stadium is on the verge of becoming a fortress.

In the last two editions of the Six Nations, Scotland have won four out of five games at Murrayfield. They were victorious in two of three Autumn internationals, putting in a spirited performance against New Zealand in defeat.

There is a real connection between fans and team at the stadium. The crowd can act as a springboard, encouraging players to dig deep and find those extra reserves of energy.

With Townsend making six changes Scotland are getting back to full strength, while Stuart Hogg is getting more game time and further up to speed. Russell would have to try really hard to have a more ineffective performance.

There is genuine star quality in a team which possesses a robust spine and depth throughout the XV. That doesn’t just disappear.

The team have come through trying games in the past year. They were unimpressive in defeat of Samoa. But the way they took the game to both New Zealand and Australia should act as inspiration for France and then England.

It may have been forgotten among the maelstrom which followed, but Scotland started well in Wales with Jonny Gray’s piercing run in the opening moments. It proved a turning point and the strong start was short-lived.

A similar start at home to France is a must. In front of a raucous crowd it would be a sign that this team are not easily cowed. But it must be maintained.

With Scotland in a more comfortable position of underdogs that unfamiliar feeling of expectation has been removed. Hope has not been lost, just softened.

Scotland can still make a success of the 2018 Natwest Six Nations.

